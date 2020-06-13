Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has released latest facts and figures on the occasion of World Day against Child Labour.

According to Minister, during the raids conducted on 27 thousand 465 brick kiln, 1,116 owners of 1,565 kilns were arrested and cases were registered against them by sealing 246 kilns.

Under the Child Labour Act, 70,828 organizations were inspected and 778 owners were arrested in 2,470 cases. Ansar further disclosed that comprehensive survey on child labor being conducted by the Punjab government in collaboration with UNICEF would be completed in next few months.

This survey will prove to be very helpful for the agencies being worked to eradicate the child labour from the province.

He said that depriving innocent children from their right to get education and forcing them to physical labour is a serious crime as our religion doesn’t allow it. He stressed upon society to play its due role besides national institutions to help the victims of child labour in imparting education. Today is a day which gives us a message to eradicate the child labour and secure the future of innocent children, he added.