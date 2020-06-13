Share:

LAHORE - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Friday that strengthening of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) was inevitable for the promotion of tourism. Addressing a reception organized in his honour by Tourism Officers Association, he said that steps were being taken to set up tourism authority, adding that there was no shortage of capable officers in the department. He said that stereotype thinking should be changed to increase resources. Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister wanted to make tourism sector a revenue generation engine.

Tourism spots and old monuments had full capacity to generate revenue, he added. TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and General Manager Operations gave detailed briefing to the Advisor about the working of the department. Separately, the Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism, Asif Mehmood , while presiding over a meeting regarding restoration of tourism and old monuments, said that tourism related to historical places could not be separated from tourism department, said Asif Mehmood.

He said that the historical places such as Hiran Minar, Harappa, Shalimar Bagh, Taxila and others would have to be revived. He said that a Tourism and Hospitality College would be set up in Harbanspura area. A decision had been taken to make Sakhi Sarwar place more attractive and beautiful, whereas, promotion of youth tourism was also being focus, the advisor added. Asif Mehmood said that Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would be signed with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant saplings at historical places. Starting of transport service to facilitate the visitors of “Mazars” in Multan and DG Khan was also under consideration. TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and others were also present.