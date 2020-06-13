Share:

LARKANA - Two coronavirus positive people escaped from the Isolation Ward of the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the wee hours of Friday by breaking one of the windows of the ward.

They took two bed sheets, tied them with each other and made it a rope, and came down from the 1st floor of the ward and fled under darkness. They were released from the central prison and were brought directly to the ward after being detected COVID-19 positive.

One of them belonged to Gopang community and another to Solangi community and were residents of Badah and Radhan. Since police security is unavailable, hence, they took the advantage and fled putting the lives of their families at risk despite awareness made by the doctors to get proper treatment.

On the other hand, new COVID-19 positive cases of local transmission continue to emerge in Larkana as 78 new positive cases were detected here, bringing the total cases to 1061 which is very alarming.

According to Health Department statistics, as many as 697 people have been treated, 15 have expired and 349 are still active. People continue to avoid wearing masks and abide by SOPs after the easing of lockdown. Rush is always seen at the markets, bazaars and petrol pumps where residents throng to get petrol for their vehicles without observing social distancing and face masks.

25 more, including two children, infected by corona in Shikarpur

Twenty-five more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Shikarpur district on Friday. According to an official report, 74 samples were collected a day earlier out of which 25 were tested positive. The newly infected people include two children, five women and 18 men. They have been sent on self-isolation in their homes.

The coronavirus patients tally in the district has reached 468, including 455 local transmission cases, while the virus death toll has reached 10, including three women in district Shikarpur.