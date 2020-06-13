Share:

PESHAWAR - US Consul General, Sebron Toney, on Friday inaugu­rated the first of a series of day-long training sessions for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on “Infection Pre­vention and Control for COVID-19”.

LRH Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood told The Nation that 20 nurses participated in the first train­ing session.

“In the next week session, doctors and other staff will also participate in the same one-day training ses­sion being organized jointly by the USAID and hospi­tal administration,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US Consulate said that the trainings are being supported by the US­AID-funded Integrated Health Services Strengthen­ing and Service Delivery Activity.

“The number of KP Health Care Workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached the alarming rate of 1000, which could be much higher as the days continue. Through this training, health­care providers will develop a better understand­ing of infection prevention and control in dealing with the COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cas­es,” stated a press release. In addition to the staff of Lady Reading Hospital, the training will be pro­vided to 400 healthcare providers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The US government will continue to partner with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in these try­ing times and I am confident, with this support, the Department of Health will improve Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s health systems to handle calamities of such scale,” said Consul General Toney in the statement.