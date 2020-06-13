PESHAWAR - US Consul General, Sebron Toney, on Friday inaugurated the first of a series of day-long training sessions for doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on “Infection Prevention and Control for COVID-19”.
LRH Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood told The Nation that 20 nurses participated in the first training session.
“In the next week session, doctors and other staff will also participate in the same one-day training session being organized jointly by the USAID and hospital administration,” he added.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US Consulate said that the trainings are being supported by the USAID-funded Integrated Health Services Strengthening and Service Delivery Activity.
“The number of KP Health Care Workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached the alarming rate of 1000, which could be much higher as the days continue. Through this training, healthcare providers will develop a better understanding of infection prevention and control in dealing with the COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases,” stated a press release. In addition to the staff of Lady Reading Hospital, the training will be provided to 400 healthcare providers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The US government will continue to partner with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in these trying times and I am confident, with this support, the Department of Health will improve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health systems to handle calamities of such scale,” said Consul General Toney in the statement.