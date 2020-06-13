Share:

islamabad - She is said to be locked in a planning application row with a neighbor of her £31.5million London mansion. But Victoria Beckham put her worries to one side as she pledged her support to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month.

The fashion designer, 46, looked flawless in an Instagram selfie as she modelled her ‘Listen Without Prejudice’ T-shirt’, from her brand. Victoria sported a radiant make-up look and accessorized the white T-shirt with a delicate gold necklace.

The mother-of-four wrote: ‘I’ve always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their continued message of positive change and inclusivity. My Pride t-shirt this year features the name of @georgemofficial’s iconic 1990 album, released exactly 30 years ago and used with the blessing of his estate.’