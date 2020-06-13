Share:

SUKKUR - As the COVID-19 cases in the Northern Sindh continuously on the rise, the District administration Sukkur has decided to tighten the preventive measures at public places. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said wearing face masks had been made mandatory in all public places including crowded places, mosque, bazaars, shopping malls and public transport. Anyone who violated would be charged according to law. All the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates might impose fines on violators, he added.