ISLAMABAD - The federal government has earmarked Rs 14758.4 million for the Interior Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2020-21 to enhance the capacity building of civil armed forces, to improve border management and other infrastructure related to law and order besides other development projects.

Out of this total allocation, Rs 6634.8 million has been earmarked for the on-going projects and Rs 8123.6 million for the new schemes of the Interior Division.

For the Interior Division, both for on-going and new projects, the government has made zero allocation from the foreign funding component and all projects would be completed from the local resources.

Out of the total PSDP allocation for the on-going projects, over Rs 1239 million have been allocated for the capacity enhancement of civil armed forces (CAF) to manage the Western Borders properly.

For this purpose, as many Rs 400 million each have been allocated for raising eight (08) additional wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), and raising of headquarter (HQ) of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South). Similarly, an amount of Rs 439.8 million has been allocated for raising seven (07) additional wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) to improve management of Western Border.

Under new schemes, the government has earmarked 300 million for revamping of Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Rs 200 million for Integrated Border Management System (IBMS)’s Phase-II project, Rs 253.6 million for operational improvement of FIA in anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of terrorism (CFT), counter terrorism & case management system.

Under new projects, an amount of Rs 400 million has been allocated for feasibility for phase-I of conduction of water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and Rs 3154.6 million for phase-I of land acquisition for conduction of water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to both cities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has allocated Rs 1000 million for construction of 10th Avenue in Islamabad, Rs 800 million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass in Islamabad, and Rs 300 million for construction of flyover and approaches at Railway line Sihala.

An amount of Rs 50 million has been allocated for phase-II of Land Revenue Records Management System in rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Under on-going projects, an amount of Rs 28.78 million has been allocated for construction of Facilitation Center and residential accommodation for FIA at Taftan border in Balochistan.

Similarly, Rs 269.87 million have been allocated construction of accommodation for two Rifles Wings of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Karachi, Rs 100 million for construction of accommodation for Bhittai Rangers at Karachi, Rs 550 million for construction of accommodation for Headquarter Frontier Corps South, and Rs 248.5 million for construction of accommodation for headquarter of GB Scouts and 114 Wing at Chilas. An amount of Rs 20.6 million has been earmarked for construction of barracks, lavatory block at FC HQ Hayatabad and construction of boundary wall at FC Post Michini in Sahbqadar.

Under the PSDP, the government has earmarked Rs 697.48 million for provision of security infrastructure in Malakand, Swat & other conflicts areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Rs150 million for purchase of land for construction & establishment of new headquarters of Frontier Corps KP (North).

Under the on-going projects, an amount of Rs 10 million has been earmarked for construction of additional family suits for the members of parliament including 500 servant quarters at Sector G-5/2 in Islamabad, and Rs 28.95 million for the construction of Admin Block, magazine, quarter guard, barracks, MT shed, horse stable and Parade Ground in Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad.

For Islamabad Police, an amount of Rs 60.66 million has been allocated for construction of four police barracks for 100 men each in sectors F-7, F-8, G-9 & G10, Rs 76.9 million for construction of five police barracks for 100 men each near “K” Block in Islamabad and Rs 13.76 million for construction of 15 houses of category II for superintendents of police in Police Lines Headquarter in Sector H-11.

The government has allocated Rs 11.25 million for the construction of auditorium at National Police Academy in Sector H-11 of Islamabad, Rs 60 million for construction of Judicial & Administration Complex in Sector G-11/4’s Mauve Area, Rs 600 million for construction of Model Prison at H-16 in Islamabad, and Rs 15 million for construction of police station at Markaz I-16 in Islamabad.

An amount Rs 40.70 million has been allocated for Cyber Patrolling Unit, and Rs 200 million each for establishment of Model Police Station in ICT and police reforms, and for establishment of headquarters of National Forensic Science Agency, and Islamabad Laboratory.

Under the on-going schemes, the government has also allocated Rs 200 million for Korang River and Rawal lake water treatment in Islamabad, and Rs 250 million for Phase-III of National Response Center for Cyber Crimes (NR3C).