

LAHORE (PR) – Meezan Bank has been awarded ‘Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan’ for 2012 by Asiamoney magazine, Hong Kong. This is the third time Meezan Bank has been recognized by Asiamoney for its excellence in Islamic Banking, with previous awards received for 2009 and 2011. This award was presented after conducting an extensive research and analysis of Islamic financial institutions in the main markets of Asia and the Gulf States over the past 12 months. Meezan Bank was awarded the ‘Best Islamic Bank’ in Pakistan for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, innovation and reliability.