



PESHAWAR: One-day spring research posters exhibition was held at the Institute of Chemical Sciences University of Peshawar wherein thirty-five posters on the research work being carried out in the field of chemistry from M. Phil, PhD, M. Sc and BS students were on display.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor UoP Prof. Dr Muhammad Rasul Jan. He examined the work showcased by the researchers and appreciated their efforts towards their value addition in the field of chemistry. The highlight research of the day, which attracted people the most was the cure of various forms of arthritis diseases through newly investigated Beta and Gama rays by Dr Aakifullah Khan of IRNUM Peshawar.–Staff Reporter

He has proved in his research titled 'formulation, quality control and clinical application of Rhenium 188 labelled Tin Collide fro intra cavitory therapies' that the proliferation of the chronic inflammatory diseases like the Rhematoid Arthritis can be arrested through injecting the rays and mark improvement was seen in the patients suffering from arthritis as per the research carried out by him.

Dr Akifullah while describing his research said that a patient who had gone through several surgeries for the treatment of Arthritis was injected with only one treatment of the chemical through W(188)/ Re (188) Generator and the patient had shown total relief from pain within 28 days while the knee mobility was also seen as very significant. He added that the research was carried out at the Centralized Resource Laboratory University of Peshawar.

Dr Akifullah was of the opinion that the treatment facility would soon be made available to the general public and for the time being free treatment was given to patients that are coming to them in IRNUM. He informed that most forms of Arthritis could be cured without undergoing any surgery through application of the rays.

Fawad Ahmed, researcher of the National Centre of Excellence in Physical Chemistry took first position in the competition. Salam Gul of the NCEG took second and Ibad of the Institute if Chemical University of Peshawar took third position.