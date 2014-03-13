ISLAMABAD- Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government has embarked upon a plan to increase tax to GDP ratio by one percent annually. He was addressing chief commissioners of Federal Bureau of Revenue in Islamabad today. "Our government has embarked on an ambitious program of annual 1 percent tax to GDP growth," he said.

The finance minister appreciated the chairman FBR and his team for 17.7 percent growth in tax collection during the past eight months. He said tax collection in the first 8 months of this year is 1,348 billion rupees as compared to 1,145 billion rupees in the corresponding period of last year.

He said the chief commissioners and other officers have been selected on merit and are insulated against external pressures. The minister said the performance of each chief commissioner is being monitored closely. "Taxpayers are our clients and we must have a positive and facilitative attitude towards them," he said. He urged FBR officials to give their best, making the country prosperous in line with vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.