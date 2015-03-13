Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday dismissed a petition of former vice-chancellor (VC) Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) Islamabad, Dr Kamran Jahangir, who had prayed to the court to declare his removal from the office as illegal and unlawful.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah turned down the petition by observing that the federal government had neither control over the financial matters nor administrative affairs of the university. Therefore the petition is not maintainable as the STMU is not a “person” in the context of article 199.

In his petition, Dr Kamran Jahangir had nominated Chancellor STMU Dr Mohammad Ata, chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and STMU as respondents.

He informed the court that STMU became a chartered university through an act of parliament; act number VII on March 06, 2012 and under section 10 of the STMU Act, the VC of the university should have been an eminent professional in academic as well as administrative field. The section 11 of the STMU act provides a procedure for the removal of the VC.

Dr Kamran added that the selection of VC STMU is done through a Senate search committee which after going through the profile of different candidates proposes three names to the Chancellor for the appointment of vice-chancellor.

He adopted before the court that as per statutory laws of STMU, the appointment of a VC is made for a period of five years that is renewable for another five years. He told the court that petitioner was appointed as VC STMU on June 25, 2013 where the initial one-year of his appointment was probationary and the service contract could be terminated within three months. The petitioner completed his one-year initial employment and suddenly on June 24, 2014, he received a letter from the Chancellor office whereby his services were terminated.

The petitioner maintained that the termination letter nowhere mentions that on what grounds he has been released from the service. Therefore, he prayed before the court to set aside the release letter dated June 24, 2014.

On the other hand, STMU legal advisor, Raja Saimul Haq Satti Advocate contended before the court that under STMU Act a council and a syndicate has authority and discretion for the appointment and termination of VC and these powers have been vested to the council through this act. Moreover, the STMU is a private sector university and it has been provided with no funds from the government and the reason this writ is not maintainable.

The counsel further told the court that the incumbent VC STMU Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khan is a renowned surgeon and author of over 250 books. The STMU council for the betterment of the university appointed him as VC.