Karachi - High Commissioner of India, T.C.A Raghavan Thursday said that in order to facilitate Indo-Pak business communities and promote trade between Pakistan and India, there was a need to focus on improving trade infrastructure to a much greater extent while more cross-border points, particularly Khokhrapar-Monabao should also be activated for trade.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday, Indian High Commissioner appreciated the frontline role being played by Karachi Chamber with a view to improve trade and commercial relations between the two countries. Raghavan assured that High Commission of India was trying its best to expeditiously issue visas and facilitate Pakistani businessmen.

He also advised the business community that after thoroughly reviewing the requirements, they should apply for multiple entry visa valid for many cities which would help in dealing with many issues currently being faced by them.

He further advised the Karachi Chamber to make arrangements for video conferencing facility so that the visa section of Indian High Commission could hold live interaction with KCCI office bearers on weekly basis in order to resolve visa-related issues which would expedite visa issuance process. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI, Siraj Kassam Teli stressed that business communities of both countries must move ahead and take lead with a view to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries. Chief Executive Officer, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), S. M. Muneer, appreciated the role played by High Commissioner of India in Pakistan and the Indian government towards facilitating the business community of Pakistan. Commercial Counselor, High Commission of India, Rajesh Kumar Agnihotri, President KCCI, Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, along with KCCI Managing Committee members were present at the meeting.