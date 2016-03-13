New York: Kesha fans hit the streets of New York to call on Sony Music bosses to release the singer from her contract.

The We R Who We R star is fighting to terminate her recording contract with Sony and its subsidiary, Kemosabe Records, which is owned by producer Dr Luke, who she has accused of subjecting her to years of emotional abuse.

She had her efforts dismissed in a Big Apple court last month but her fans have rallied behind her and they staged their third protest outside Sony's headquarters to protest the label's lack of action.

Around 35 demonstrators gathered to deliver various petitions, boasting more than 411,000 signatures, backing Kesha's cause, while some held up signs reading, ‘Free Kesha Now’. They also chanted, ‘Do the right thing!’ and ‘People over profits!’ as they danced to the 29-year-old's songs, according to The Associated Press. Dr. Luke has strenuously denied the accusations, while Sony's lawyer, Scott A. Edelman, previously maintained the firm are ‘not in a position to terminate’ the contract Kesha signed with the producer a decade ago. ‘Sony is doing everything it can to support the artist in these circumstances, but is legally unable to terminate the contract to which it is not a party,’ he added to the New York Times.–CM

Kesha has been inundated with high-profile support from stars like Kelly Clarkson, Reese Witherspoon, Lorde, Adele, Lady Gaga, JoJo and Ariana Grande since launching her legal battle. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made her support for Kesha very public when she chose to donate $250,000 (£176,135) to help her fellow pop star with ‘any of her financial needs during this trying time’.