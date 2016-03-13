SIALKOT

The Govt Aysha Girls High School Pasrur having over 1,600 students is surrounded by the muddy ways with stagnant sewage and rainwater thereby causing problems to the students and teachers.

The critical situation has perturbed the students, their parents and even the teachers. They have no other option to reach the school safely. A many girl students have fallen in the mud while trying to reach their school to appear in the annual examinations.

“Passing through the muddy ways to reach the school is a great test for all of us,” said the perturbed students. Several girls said, “We have to pass first the exam of reaching our school while passing through the muddy ways before appearing in the annual exams.”

They said that they had been facing the miserable situation for the last several years, so it should be an eye opener and also a point of grave concern for the authorities. The auto rickshaws and other vehicles meant for pick and drop of students are often found stuck up in the mud. According to the local people, there is no proper way of discharge of sewage and rainwater along the Govt Aysha Girls High School Pasrur, due to which the sewage and water surrounded the school building from all the sides leaving no way for the students to reach the school safely. There are more than 1,600 girl students enrolled in the school. The school is located at Pasrur city in electoral NA 114 constituency of Zahid Hamid, the federal minister for climate change, and MPA Ch Munawar Ali Gill.

Local social, religious, literary, educational and political circles have expressed grave concern over the miserable situation saying that they had repeatedly brought the nasty situation into the notice of the local elected political representatives but to no avail. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and others to solve the issue..

WORK REVIEWED: The construction work of new building of Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital was reviewed. Director Health Dr Gull Nawaz stressed a need for use of quality material in the construction besides focusing on its timely completion. On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Ghafur Ghuman told the visiting Director Health that the construction of Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital was briskly underway at Pasrur with total cost of Rs200 million, as almost 60 percent construction work has been completed.

He said that a well-equipped trauma centre, a 70-bed ward, a Operation Theatre, a labour room and an X-ray room are also being constructed there.