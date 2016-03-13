LAHORE - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday and shared views on mutual interest and promotion of religious harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that there was no room for extremism and terrorism in the country. “Promotion of restraint and tolerance in the society is the mission of the government and solid measures have been taken in this regard,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also said that terrorists are not only enemies of Pakistan but of the entire world. He added that there is a unity in the nation for elimination of the scourge of terrorism, and significant achievements have been made in Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

“It is need of the hour to promote harmony, restraint and brotherhood for the setting up of a peaceful society,” he stressed, adding that promotion of education is essential for curbing the trends of extremism.

For this reason, Shehbaz Sharif said, the topics of tolerance and brotherhood have been introduced in the syllabus at educational institutions. “The promise of a peaceful Pakistan will be fulfilled at any cost,” he told the minister.

Separately, Korean Ambassador Song Jong-Hwan met Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and shared her views on matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and increase in cooperation in education, skill development, health, small & medium enterprises (SME) and other sectors.

Showing the interest of Korea in strengthening economic and trade relations with Pakistan, the ambassador assured all out cooperation in health, skill development and SME sectors.

CM Shehbaz also welcomed technical assistance of Korea in health, skill development and SME sectors. He said that technical assistance of Korea will also be availed in the promotion of SME.