KARACHI - Police Monday booked at least three political workers allegedly for wall-chalking in favour of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London Chief Altaf Hussain.

Police claimed to have arrested the suspects from Liaquatabad area when they were busy wall-chalking. The political workers arrested included Faiz, Faisal and Muhammad Ismail associated with MQM London. Police officials said that the suspects arrested were affiliated with the MQM-London and were arrested red-handed while they were busy in wall-chalking in the area in favour of their party’s chief Altaf Hussain.

The police have registered a case against them and further investigation was underway. It’s worth mentioning here that wall-chalking ahead of the MQM foundation day scheduled on March 18, has been continue in the city while portrayed of MQM Chief Altaf Hussain have also been placed in various localities of the metropolis. London based leadership have also claimed through social media that the upcoming foundation day would bring change in Sindh urban areas political fabric. It has also been reported the MQM Chief Altaf Hussain would sent his daughter to Pakistan to reorganize the party structure.

On the other side, MQM London spokesperson termed the news baseless and said that there was no option under consideration ahead of the new party registration on the name of Afza Altaf. Spokesperson added that the MQM remains against the traditional politics.