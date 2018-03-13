Lahore - Ahmed Rafi won the Defence Raya monthly medal golf here at the par-72, Defence Raya golf course Monday.

Ahmed displayed quality golfing skills and gathered the gross score of 74, two over par to turn out to be triumphant. Omer Chaudry finished second with a score of 74, but he had to concede the top position to Ahmed, who had a better score on the back nine. So Omer has to be contented with runner-up trophy. Salman Aslam scored 75, Abbas Ali Khan 76 and Umair Butt 76.

The net title was won by Hassan Askari while Salman Aslam and Ataurrehmen had sparkling scores of net 66 but Salman was awarded the second net prize as he had a better score on the back nine. Others who came up with good performances in the net category were Rana Nasir Khan net 67 and Saeedul Hasib net 67.

In gross seniors category, Col (r) Asif Mehdi was winners with gross 73 while Imran Ahmed secured second with gross 76 followed by Col Shafi with gross 79. Seniors net title went to Naseer Akhter (net 62), followed by Dr Shafqat Malik (net 65). Defence Raya Golf Club CEO Kang Chong Jin and secretary Brig (r) Sikandar Hayat awarded prizes to the winners. Sardar Murad was awarded the club champion prize.