SIALKOT/ZAFARWAL-Police claimed on Monday to have recovered the dead body of a missing six-year-old rape victim Zainab from a closet at a neighbour's house in suburban village Suraj Chak Darman, Zafarwal.

According to Laisar Kalan police, Zainab, 6, daughter of labourer Rashid Ali went to neighbour Iqbal Jabro's house for giving there a pliers two days ago (on March 11, 2018). The girl, however, did not return which concerned her parents greatly and they along with the other family members searched her everywhere the whole day and night but in vain. On suspicion, they searched the house of Iqbal where they found Zainab stuffed in a closet after murder with her mouth clothed-shut and her hands, arms and legs tied up with a rubber rope. The family dialled the police and complained about the incident, saying that the accused had killed their girl after sexual abuse and kept her stuffed in a closet to conceal the crime.

Laisar Kalan police reached the spot, took the body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered a case (No 39/2018) under sections 201 and 302 PPC against suspects including Iqbal, his two sons Qaisar Ali and Yasir Ali and three female members of the family. The police also arrested Yasir, Qaisar and the three women present at the house while Iqbal managed to flee away.

The initial autopsy reports confirmed that Zainab was murdered after rape. The DNA samples had been collected from the crime scene and were sent to Lahore for forensic examination.

The incident sent a wave of shock and fear among the residents of the area. Narowal District Police Officer Imran Kishor urged the people to keep a close eye on their surroundings to avoid such horrendous incidents.

Later, the police handed over the girl's body to the family for burial after medico legal formalities. The ill-fated girl was laid to rest in her native graveyard amidst sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended her funeral. The bereaved parents sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

65-year-old held for 'abusing' speech impaired minor

QILA DIDAR SINGH-Police claimed to have arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly abusing a six-year-old speech impaired girl at Mohallah Islamabad, Alipur Chattha here the other day.

According to Alipur Chattha police, suspect Munawwar Khan Warraich, 65, lured a six-year-old girl of his locality to his outhouse where he allegedly raped her. The girl's parents and uncle kept searching her and heard her cries as soon as they reached near the outhouse. They entered the outhouse and witnessed the suspect abusing the minor. Upon seeing them, he fled away.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Residents of the locality expressed their anger over the incident and demanded stern punishment to the culprit.

PUBLIC MEETING

PML-N MPA Ch Ashraf Warraich said during a media talk before leaving in the form of a rally for a public meeting held in Gujranwala for the chief minister's address that Sharif brother were the center of hope of the masses. He said that the PML-N would not allow anyone to put hurdle on the path of the country's development. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked day and night for the development of the country. "Leaders like him are born in centuries," he maintained.

SPEECH COMPETITION

Students of Govt College for Women, Qila Didar Singh clinched speech competitions at district, divisional and provincial level. In Urdu speech competitions, a college student namely Asiya Bibi stood second at district level, first at divisional level and second at provincial level. In English speech competitions, college student Hina Tahir grabbed first position at district level. Local social and political figures greeted the college management over brilliant performance of its students.