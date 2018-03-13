OKARA-No compromise will be made on the standard of healthcare facilities and medicines in the public hospital and all employees must consider delivery of quality services to the patients as the first and foremost priority. Okara Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad stated during a visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Haveli Lakha here the other day. He directed the medical officers, paramedical staff and other employees to ensure attendance on duty, warning that no leniency will be shown for habitual and wilfully absent staffers. The DC inspected emergency ward, medical ward, medicine store, laboratory, operation theatre, Xray room and counters set up for the help of elderly and physically-handicapped persons in the hospital. He advised the Medical Superintendent to properly supervise the provision of free diagnostic tests and medicines delivery to the patients.

Later, the DC visited the Rural Health Centre Wassavewala and expressed his dissatisfaction over indiscipline of the doctors and paramedical staff who were not found in proper uniforms. He also expressed dismay over the poor sanitary conditions. He urged the staffers to serve the public with missionary zeal as the government is committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to the masses.