okara - District & Sessions Judge Pervaiz Ismail said that the bar and bench could only get success by providing easy justice.

He was speaking at the Quaid-i-Azam Bar Hall after his posting. The D&SJ said that it is the duty of the bar and bench to avoid unjustified delay in the cases. It is necessary to rebuild confidence of public to get justice.

He said he had been an advocate before joining judiciary so he is well aware of the due respect of the lawyers during the court proceedings with patient hearing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Okara DC said that the problems of the bar and lawyers would be taken on priority for resolution and the file work regarding the Lawyers Colony would be accelerated.

Earlier, DBA president Rao Abbas Adeel highlighted the demands and problems of the bar and also pledged to cooperate with the district administration and judiciary for justice.

Seven held with drugs, liquor in police op

Police claimed to have nabbed seven suspects with drugs and liquor during a vigorous crackdown on drug-peddlers across Okara district.

According to police, the police raided a place in Sardar Gulzar Park and arrested Imran Hussain with 22 litres of liquor. The police also arrested Imran alias Satro, resident of 39/D village with 40 litres of liquor. Similarly, Atif, resident of Haveli Lakha was arrested with 32 litres of liquor, Rafiq of Chowk Shahidan with 20 litres; Ali Akbar of Mohallah Sheikhupura Basirpur with 55 litres; Rizwan with 45 litres and Tahir of Koiki Bahawal was nicked with 315g of Charas. Police registered cases against the accused and were investigating.