ISLAMABAD - The Benazir Income Support Programme and Rural Support Programme Network Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to lay out a broad framework for mutual cooperation, collaboration, data-sharing, learning and research under the broader poverty graduation strategy of the BISP.

The MOU will also set a framework for the development of synergies between the parties to benefit the beneficiaries of BISP across the country. BISP chairperson hoped that this partnership will lead to further strengthening of bond between the BISP and its beneficiaries.

She added that the BISP will engage with RSPN to explore opportunities for the development of synergies for the benefit of the poor households/families of Pakistan.

Moreover, BISP will share the data of BISP beneficiary enabling RSPN/RSPs to make efforts to reach and include these beneficiaries in their programmes and projects, for graduation purposes.

It was agreed that the BISP will explore possibility to sign separate agreements for each programme with the RSPN/RSPs that requires community outreach.

Another feature of the MoU includes the provision of any other relevant information and assistance under law needed by the RSPN as well as data processing services to RSPN to ensure the success of the projects.

RSPN Chief Executive Officer Shandana Khan hoped that the partnership will engage the BISP beneficiaries in a befitting manner and assist it in achieving the goals of its poverty graduation strategy.

According to the understanding, the RSPN will share data about RSPs’ social mobilisation outreach in the country and will also share information with BISP about its current and new initiatives/projects.

They will also ensure the regular engagement of RSPs with BISP to explore opportunities for the development of synergies between the two organisations.

Further, it was agreed that the RSPN would provide regular updates of its programme to BISP. It was also agreed that RSPN/RSPs will endeavour to include BISP beneficiary families in their different programmes and projects.

To ensure aspect of data security, it was agreed that RSPN will take prior permission from BISP for sharing-data with any of its implementing partners, where absolutely necessary in any form.