Rawalpindi - Police found bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman from forest area of Moorat, sources said on Monday.

The police also found a 30-bore pistol and computerised national identity cards nearby the bodies.

The bodies were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, the sources added.

According to the sources, a local spotted the dead bodies and informed the police. A police party of Police Picket Ranyal rushed to the crime scene and took the bodies into custody along with the pistol.

The sources said that the deceased were identified as Muhammad Amir and Aneela Bibi, both from Azad and Jammu Kashmir. Sources said that the woman was married while the man was unmarried. “The woman had apparently eloped with the man and both were later killed by heirs of the woman,” they said.

SHO Malik Rafaqat confirmed that the police had recovered two bodies. He said that bullet marks were found on heads of the deceased.

“The bodies are seemed three to four days old,” he said.

He said that the police were still clueless about the reason behind the double murder. “Throwing pistol near the bodies is a tactics to give an impression as if the deceased had committed suicide,” he said.