QILA DIDAR SINGH-A local PML-N leader said that his party's victory in Sargodha by-election stood testimony to the masses' confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

During a media talk here, Haji Mudassar Qayyum Nahra said that Nawaz Sharif's disqualification had been rejected by the masses in Lahore, Chakwal, Lodhran and Sargodha by-elections. He said that all the office-bearers were united under the leadership of Nawaz Sahrif, adding that the party would clinch the next general election.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab senior vice president Ch Bao Nasir Cheema announced to contest the upcoming general election from NA-80 constituency. Talking to The Nation, he said that he had summoned a meeting of the party workers in this regard, adding that the honest and the hardworking candidates would be granted party tickets. "I am ready to contest election from NA-80 constituency. But at the same time, I'm adherent to the advice of my party chairman Imran Khan. If he directs me to contest election from some other constituency, I'll be bound to do so no matter who the contestant is," he maintained.

ARRANGEMENTS

The local PTI office-bearers and workers have started preparation for a huge public meeting at Ladhewala Warraich that would be addressed by Imran Khan on March 16. PTI leaders - MNA Tariq Mehmood and former MPA Mazhar Javed said that Imran Khan's address to the public meeting would prove to be a milestone in bringing about revolutionary changes in local politics.

They announced to contest election from NA-80 and PP-62 on the PTI's ticket. "We will prove that one can win election from Ladhewala Warraich without PML-N ticket," they noted.