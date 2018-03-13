LAHORE - Pakistan's largest saving and investment show "Capital investment summit & Expo 2018" to be held at the Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad from March 13 to 15.

The 3 day event will be a forum for government and business leaders to discuss current key investment challenges, as well as suggest roadmap to achieve potential economic growth. The event is supported by Board of Investment, ministry of finance, ministry of overseas Pakistan and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

Sartaj Aziz, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Zubair, Governor Sindh, Anusha Rahan, State minister for IT & telecom, Richard Morin, MD PSX and CEOs of leading capital investment companies are among the distinguished speakers.