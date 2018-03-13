LAHORE - CCI Pakistan Director for Public Affairs and Communications Cagdas Donmez has said that the Coca-Cola Company has invested over $500 million in the last five years.

The company is also in the process of setting up new production plant in Faisalabad. This was stated by him to the media during tour of its Lahore bottling plant.

The tour included a visit to the production facility and an overview of the company's quality controls and global quality assurance standards.

Donmez also informed the journalist about the company's flagship corporate social responsibility project Paani.

CCI Pakistan has set up 24 water filtration plants across the country and is providing access of safe drinking water to 750,000+ in Pakistan.

He said that CCI Pakistan produces, distributes and sells sparkling and still beverages of The Coca-Cola Company in Pakistan. CCI Pakistan serves a consumer base of 208 million with 5 plants and more than 3000 employees across the country. During the tour, the delegation received a firsthand experience of witnessing the end-to-end production process. They also observed the quality control checks during their visit where CCI Pakistan's product safety measures and quality standards were highlighted.

CCI Pakistan, in line with the global nature of its business, ensures highest quality controls and standards which are followed throughout the production and distribution process.