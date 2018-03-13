WAZIRABAD-PTI leader Ahmad Chattha has said that PML-N is likely to scatter within months as its local parliamentarians and other leaders are ready to join the PTI during its public meetings.

However, he said that humiliation of political leaders by throwing shoe and ink was condemnable. He was talking to the newsmen informally in a PTI's office. He stated that whenever Imran Khan held a public meeting the local PML-N's MNA, MPA and some runners-up of elections 2013 will join the PTI. PML-N's local political figures in Gujrat, Gujranwala and Khanewal will also jump on the bandwagon of Imran Khan.

"Political decisions taken by political notables will bring change to the national politics," he added. He added that the country was on the path to positive change. Thus, he said, the PML-N would scatter soon. "The longest and aimless rule of Nawaz League has mentally disturbed the people of Pakistan," he said.

He said throwing shoes and Ink on the political leaders could not be recognised in any circumstances. Such acts are immoral, irresponsive and condemnable and such attitude cannot be encouraged, he said. "PML-N should reconsider its attitude too and be cautious in religious issues," Chattha said.

He added that the visit of Imran Khan to Gujranwala had two phases. On March 16, Imran Khan will be received warmly at Kamoke and passing through Gujranwala Bypass Road will proceed to village Ladhewala Warraich. It will stay there for some while for refreshment at the residence of Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, a notable and former PPP MNA, and then will go to the residence of Mian Tariq Mehmood, the sitting MNA who has left the PML-N and held meeting with the political figures.

Later, Imran Khan will address a workers convention. After his address, in the next phase, Imran Khan along with his new and present allies will go to interior Gujranwala on GT Road and address the rallies on various places, he said.