After the opposition parties’ candidates emerged victorious on the two top slots in Senate, opposition leaders issued statements, congratulating the winners. The leaders of losing side, on the other hand, either condemned it outright or expressed disappointment.

Imran Khan (PTI chief)

This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan.

Bilwal Bhutto (PPP chairman)

Zia’s opening batsman

defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins.

Congratulations Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Maryam Nawaz (PML-N leader)

You pawns of chess! You have not won, you have suffered the worst

defeat. Come face the public a little.

Farooq Sattar (MQM-P leader)

I congratulate the new Senate chairman and hope Sanjrani will work for the promotion of democracy.