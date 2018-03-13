LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon people to sink their differences for the sake of development and progress of Pakistan.

He says Pakistan is capable of competing with any nation of the world. “Everyone will have to work with honesty, trust and hard work for national development and every section of the society will have to play its role in this process. Vibrant nations are not afraid of difficulties rather they face them with bravery and courage. We all will have to shun our differences and take part in development so that we can compete with other nations of the world,” the chief minister said while talking to Minister of State for Industries and Production Arshad Leghari who called on him here on Monday.

Shehbaz said it was quite satisfying that Pakistan today was much better than it was in the year 2013. “The PML-N government continued the journey of development and led the country to progress, defeating all hurdles in the way. He said that every tenure of the PML-N government was filled with selfless service to people and credit goes to the PML-N because it steered the country out of crises and led it to progress and prosperity. Similarly, the PML-N government achieved the historic goal of illuminating the country, which had plunged into darkness. A large number of people are benefiting from the mega projects completed by the PML-N government and they are also reaping the fruits of various reforms initiated in different sectors, including health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development. The energy crisis has been overcome and industrial development boosted. This created hundreds of thousands of new job opportunities in the country,” he said. He said that every step was being taken for national development and added that darkness of loadshedding had been done away with by completing energy projects. He said the government had burnt the midnight oil to achieve the goal of a peaceful, prosperous and bright Pakistan.

The chief minister said that time wasted due to sit-ins and lockdowns of Imran Niazi had been compensated with hard work as the sit-in group had left no stone unturned to increase problems for people.

The Zardari-Niazi duo had no concern for development of people and solution of their problems. He said that people of Pakistan would bury this anti-development alliance with the power of their vote. He said the PML-N will accelerate the journey of development and prosperity by achieving success in the next elections.

Separately, Shehbaz congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on becoming lifetime President of People’s Republic of China. He said that Chinese development and prosperity had become a role model for other nations and added that credit for this development process goes to Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said that China had achieved pinnacles of glory under the leadership of Xi Jinping and due to his ideology China had progressed by leaps and bounds. He said that ideology of the Chinese president depicts high moral values and broad approach of collective wellbeing. “Due to best economic policies and continued hard work, China has become a leading economy in the world today. The Chinese nation has sincerely worked hard under his dynamic leadership against poverty, joblessness and injustice. Due to CPEC project, Pakistan-China friendship and economic relations are touching new heights. Chinese 60 billion dollars investment in Pakistan is a self-explanatory proof of this strong friendship,” he said. It is heartening that China has emerged as a global economic power due to the untiring efforts of the Chinese leadership. China is such a sincere and trustworthy friend which has always sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial. In fact, Pakistan-China friendship is immortal and is being further strengthened with the passage of time, concluded the chief minister.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of rape-cum-murder of a five-year-old girl in Shakargarh and sought a report from the Gujranwala regional police officer. He said that cruel elements will not escape the clutches of law and will be taken to task. The bereaved family will also be provided justice at every cost, he added.