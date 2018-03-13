SYMC senior management visits Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): Within weeks of launching Daehan SHEHZORE, the senior management of SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC), a well-known premier SUV manufacturer from South Korea, visited Pakistan to deliberate and finalize plans with the top management of Daehan Dewan Motor Company (DDMC) for introducing SsangYong’s premier sports utility vehicles (SUVs) early next year. The SsangYong team also visited Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) auto assembly plant located at Sujawal, Sindh.

The keen interest from SYMC in Pakistan shows that the Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21) has been successful in attracting healthy investment from some of the leading international automobile manufacturers. Moreover, having DDMC (DFML) as business partner, which has recently been awarded with the brownfield status from the government, will enable SYMC to establish its foothold in Pakistan.

SYMC is the fourth largest South Korean based automobile manufacturer. Since its inception in 1954, SYMC has developed itself as a premier manufacturer in Korea’s automotive industry, and is well respected for its advanced styling and outstanding performance. Having a full line of SUVs and 4x4 double cabin pickups comprising Rexton, Korando, Rexton Sports, Tivoli and XLV, the company is considered an emerging contender in this segment. Moving into the passenger segment, in the start, DDMC plans to introduce the Tivoli and XLV SUVs that will be assembled at its Sujawal plant.

Huawei unveils latest innovative products, solutions

LAHORE (PR): At the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC) in Barcelona (Spain), Huawei, the leading global ICT solutions provider, shared its vision for a collaborative ecosystem that could stimulate innovation and the development of 5G, All-Cloud network, video, and IoT technologies. Huawei engaged with industry leaders, fostered important discussions on the three key issues of better connections, better business growth, and better experience, and showcased leading products and scenario-specific solutions. With its carrier customers and partners, Huawei used MWC as a platform to demonstrate how it is helping to build a fully connected, intelligent world.

Ken Hu, Huawei rotating CEO, said: "The intelligent world is drawing near, filled with potential and possibilities. Groundbreaking technologies like 5G and IoT promise to solve complex business challenges and improve the lives of the population. Yet challenges remain on our path before these dreams are realized. MWC 2018 was an excellent opportunity for us to meet with other leading companies and discuss how together we can overcome these obstacles, achieve sustainable business growth, and Build a Better Connected World.”

Telenor Pakistan bags Best Practice Award

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan has been awarded the “Best Practice Award” by the Center for Global Inclusion at the Diversity and Inclusion Conference 2018. The company won the award in “Flexibility, Work life Integration and Benefits” category for setting excellent benchmarks in implementing diversity and inclusion practices at workplace. CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan received the award from Roshan Khursheed, Chairperson PPAF and acting chairperson National Commission for Human Development.

CLF held in Turbat

LAHORE (PR): For the first time, a 3-day Children’s Literature Festival – CLF was organised by Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi at the Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Turbat.

The festival was inaugurated by Asim Bajwa, wife of Commander Southern Command. A large number of children, from Turbat, Panjgur and remote areas like Pasni participated in the festival. Former minister Zubaida Jalal played a vital role in the organisation of the festival while the wife of Director General FC South, and other women also attended the festival.

Founder of Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) and Trustee of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, Baela Raza Jamil expressed her happiness and said: “It is very encouraging to see that the children of Turbat and other areas are aware and want access to better education facilities. Organizing a successful festival at Turbat is like a dream come true”, she added.

OPPO delivers

double-digit growth

LAHORE (PR): OPPO posted double-digit growth of over 29 percent in 2017 to rank second in annual smartphone shipments for the South-East Asia region, according to the latest report from market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The ‘Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker’ covers markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Since establishing Thailand as its first international market in 2009, OPPO has maintained rapid growth in the region by offering products that local consumers love. The company’s localization plan works to deeply understand the needs of young consumers by developing innovative technology together with beautiful and fashionable design.

LG 2018 TV lineup

LAHORE (PR): LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its 2018 TV lineup with an array of new and innovative OLED and SUPER UHD models, demonstrating its commitment to leading the global premium TV market. At a launching event in Seoul, LG introduced new TV products featuring the company’s exclusive ThinQ® artificial intelligence (AI) technology and advanced Alpha processor which will lead the way in solidifying LG’s position in the global market for premium TVs, with the market for OLED TVs forecast to see sales of 2.5 million units this year from 1.6 million in 2017.

“Our top-tier OLED and SUPER UHD TV lineup for 2018 demonstrates the highest advancement in TV technology,” said Brian Kwon, president of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “LG continues to be at the forefront of the global display industry by offering consumers the best possible viewing experience with technologies such as ThinQ® AI and advanced industry-leading processors.”