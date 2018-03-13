MIRPURKHAS - District and Sessions Court has ordered to free 19 bonded labourers including women and children after recording their statement here on Monday.

Report said that complainant Gordhan Bheel had submitted application in the sessions court Mirpurkhas. He complained that his 19 relatives peasants were detained at the farmland of landlord Muhammad Anwer in the limit of Sindhri police station.

He said they were deprived of their share of crops, wages, medical treatment and free movement and forced labour work was taken them at the farm.

He requested the court to order for releasing of above peasants from illegal confinement. On the order of sessions court Sindhri police on Sunday carried out raid at the above farmland and recovered 19 peasants from illegal captivity and kept them in Sindhri police station in night.

Police produced them in the court on Monday where court ordered their release after recording their statements.