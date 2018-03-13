The flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is one of the most significant and transformative projects in the modern history and all the institutions in the country have been duly urged to ensure we go through the critical phase of the great game changer CPEC early harvesting phase smoothly, sincerely and successfully.

According to the reports in the media, this has been stated by Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif while speaking at launching of a report “The Economic Benefits of the Modern Silk Road: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Islamabad the other day. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed also spoke on the occasion.

The Foreign Minister said some institutions are busy in portraying their own interests as being in the great national interest which can obstruct completion of the project, we have already seen how CPEC has already helped us in mitigating the energy problem ,as much as 70 per cent of this lingering problem is already over, we have to adjust our personal ,political, institutional interests ,as is generally said every other interest comes only after the national interest, so it is about time we rise above petty squabbles ,I am a firm believer this initiative is going to transform this country of ours and the region as well.

The Chinese Ambassador said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) vision will benefit 65 countries in the region , this vision is not only the foundation of CPEC but also a source of regional economic cooperation.

Every other day, importance and significance of CPEC is being highlighted at various forums for Pakistan and its people in particular and the region and beyond generally and it is in our own great interests to make it a success as its sorts of benefits have already started accruing.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, March 2.