GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered a case against 18 accused including a district accounts officer (DAO) for drawing million of rupee through forged ATM cards. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed informed that a former junior clerk of district jail Gujrat Sohail Ahmed in collusion with accounts office staff withdrew Rs10.67 million of the jail staffer through forged ATM cards.

On the request of the Punjab DIG (prisons), the Anti-Corruption Establishment carried out an inquiry into the allegations. A thorough investigation proved the allegations against the accused, upon the ACE registered a fraud case against 18 accused including district accounts officer Fazal Elahi, Faiz Mohiuddin, Muhammad Afzaal, jail officials - Muhammad Ashraf, Amjad Warraich, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Iftikhar, Nazir Ahmed, Moazam Ali and Sohail Arshad.

SIX HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD

FIA teams have arrested six accused involved in human trafficking and electricity stealing here from Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot district.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel said that the accused persons identified as Mudassar Shahzad, Aftab Ali, Muhammad Nazir and Malik Waris were involved in human trafficking while accused Muhammad Akram and Zeesan were held red handed stealing electricity.

Man guns down nephew; injures his son

BUREWALA (INP): A man gunned down his nephew and injured his own son over some domestic dispute here on Monday. Police arrested the accused. Police said that accused hailing from Burewala after exchange of hot words with family members opened indiscriminate fire. As a result, his young nephew sustained bullets and died on the spot while his own son got gunshot wounds. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police arrested the accused with murder weapon and registered a case against him.

MUST VC made emeritus professor



MIRPUR (AJK)-Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman has been made emeritus professor. "The University Senate approved the appointment of Prof Dr Habibur Rehman (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) as Professor Emeritus on account of his academic achievements and contribution to the development of higher education sector in the AJK," sources said.

The university Senate in its 10th meeting conferred the status of an Emeritus Professor on Dr Habibur Rehman. The vice chancellor thanked the honorable president of AJK and other members of the Senate for reposing trust in him.