RAWALPINDI - Children are future of the nation and we should secure their future by providing them quality education, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Gilgit-Baltistan Shohaib Khurram on Monday while speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of a local school. “They may become doctors, engineers, scientists, teachers, politicians as well as police officers and will have to shoulder all responsibilities,” he said.

The ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Chairman Punjab Horticulture Authority and PML-N MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, MPA Malik Iftikhar, Assistant Commissioner Rana Shahid, faculty members of the school, position holder students and their parents were also present on the occasion.