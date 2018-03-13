LAHORE - Telecommunication has become one of the most important tools for business promotion as it helped businessmen to reach their targeted clients at local and global level therefore Pakistani entrepreneurs must adopt modern communication techniques.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) acting president Khawaja Khawar Rashid expressed these views while speaking at an MoU signing ceremony between LCCI and Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited on Monday. Regional Manager of Pakistan Mobile Communication Shoukat Ali Mayo and LCCI Executive Committee Member Naeem Hanif also spoke on the occasion.

Khawaja Khawar Rashid said it was a good omen that communication sector of Pakistan was growing at good pace but still a lot of room was available to become at par with the developed countries. He said that cellular market in Pakistan had flourished rapidly during the last 15 years. He said that in 2002, only 3.29 percent people were using cellular phones but in February of this year, 70 percent people had become the part of this circle.

He also urged the government to continue to improve telecommunication system of the country by adopting latest technologies that would help businesses make their operations more effective.

Earlier, LCCI acting president Khawaja Khawar Rashid and Regional Manager of Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of their respective organizations.

According to the agreement, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited would form a business relationship whereby LCCI members would be able to avail certain discounts at all facilities of PMCL.