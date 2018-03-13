INDIAN WELLS - Simona Halep took pride in rallying past 19-year-old Caroline Dolehide at Indian Wells, while Petra Kvitova's remarkable win streak skidded to a halt against another US teen.

World No. 1 Halep came from behind to beat Dolehide 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the third round of the WTA hardcourt tournament, while two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had her 14-match winning streak snapped as she lost 6-2, 6-4 to 149th-ranked Amanda Anisimova on Sunday. The 26-year-old Halep is trying to repeat her success in the California desert in 2015 when she lifted the trophy. Halep booked a round-of 16 clash with China's Wang Qiang, who defeated 14th seed Kristina Mladenovic, of France, 6-1, 6-2. Despite her top ranked status, Halep is still seeking her first career Grand Slam title. She reached her third Grand Slam final earlier this year at the Australian Open where she lost to Caroline Wozniacki in three sets.

Halep and Wozniacki have taken turns being No. 1 this year. Wozniacki took the world number one ranking after winning the Aussie Open but Halep regained it just prior to the Indian wells event. With her win Sunday over Dolehide, Halep can keep her top ranking unless Wozniacki wins the title. Elsewhere, Kvitova had been playing some of the best tennis of her career so it wasn't the kind of third round statement the ninth seed was looking for as she lost in straight sets to the youngest player in the draw.

The 14 straight victories tied her previous career best which she set in 2011-2012. The 28-year-old Czech came into Indian Wells having won the last two tournaments she played in.

She missed Indian Wells last year recovering from hand injuries inflicted by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in December 2016. Kvitova committed four double faults and had her serve broken five times. The 16-year-old Anisimova, who received a wildcard into the draw, is making her Indian Wells debut. She said it was the biggest win of her career. "It feels crazy," she said. "She is the best player I have ever played and it was the biggest court I have ever played on."

In the fourth round she'll face fifth seed Karolina Pliskova, who beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. Elsewhere, US Open winner Sloane Stephens cruised past wild card Victoria Azarenka in straight sets 6-1, 7-5 in a second round match that was postponed from Saturday night because of rain. German 10th seed Angelique Kerber and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia stretched their match over two days because of the showers before Kerber prevailed in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.