Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court will on Tuesday take up an application seeking a certified copy of a report of Defense Ministry submitted before the court about the Faizabad sit-in case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Rana Abdul Qayyum Advocate who earlier filed a petition against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah sit-in at Faizabad in November 2017.

The petitioner filed the application through his counsel Inamul Rahiem Advocate. On February 12, the Ministry of Defense had filed a report in accordance with the IHC directions asking the ministry to submit a report to retract the name of Chief of Army Staff in a disputed agreement between TLP dharna leadership and federal government.

Secretary Defense Lt Gen (Retd) Zamirul Hassan along with ministry’s director legal Col Falak Naz had appeared before the court and submitted the report before the court.

In this matter, Rana Abdul Qayyum had filed a petition against the TLYR sit-in at Faizabad interchange where the protesters were demanding action against those responsible for changing the oath of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat in the Election Act 2017.

In this regard, two petitions were filed against the dharna protesters for causing problems to the citizens. The other petition was moved by one Maulana Allah Wasaya against the amendment in the oath of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat.

Earlier, the IHC bench was hearing the two matters simultaneously but on February 20, the bench separated the two matters. Maulana Allah Wasaya’s petition was decided on March 9 while the petition of Rana Abdul Qayyum is pending as an IHC bench had deferred his hearing citing reason that apex Supreme Court is already hearing the matter in a suo moto case.

In the current application, Rana Abdul Qayyum through his counsel Inamul Rahiem Advocate stated that he was the one who filed a petition seeking legal process against the planners, abettors, conspirators, executioners, and their agents involved in the unconstitutional acts.

The petitioner contended that the constitution of Pakistan provides no indemnity to the acts and actions of the Armed Forces of Pakistan being subordinate department to the MoD. He added that every member of armed forces at the time of their joining takes an oath to uphold the Constitution of Pakistan. Any violation of this oath attracts the provisions of high treason.

Qayyum maintained that he also filed an application before the IHC copy branch seeking copy of the inquiry report but his application was declined without any justification. He added that he is entitled for the copy being a party to the case and also under the access to information laws.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the registrar office to provide him with certified copy of the report.