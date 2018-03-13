DERA GHAZI KHAN-Eleven illegally established gypsum crushing plants are causing environmental pollution and spreading diseases but the authorities have turned a blind eye to the illegal units across the district.

Corrupt officials of various departments including Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Labour Department, Mines & Mineral Department, district government and Mepco are patronising the illegally installed plants and making money. All gypsum crushing plants were working without NOC from the departments concerned, it was learnt during a survey conducted by The Nation.

DG Gypsum plant located at Taunsa Barrage Road, Shadan Lund, 50km away from the city, was established in 2008 on a total area of 4 Kanal land. It crushes and grinds gypsum calcium sulphate stones into powder and packed in the bags of each 50kg weight.

Electric transformer and connection of supply were established without NOC by the corrupt mafia of Mepco as electricity is stolen for the plant. The dust in the form of white powder is produced during operation of the plant and spreads in the nearby locality with the blow of wind. Substandard machinery of the plant generates noise pollution too.

No measures are adopted to control the air and noise pollution. The labourers work without safety kits including masks, gloves, boots, safety dress and helmet etc. But in a room, an air-conditioner unit is installed for the owner of plant.

A labourer namely Arif said that more than 50,000 residents of Shadan Lund and its adjoining area along with 15 workers of the plant are suffering the problems of air, noise pollution, various skin and respiratory diseases like tuberculosis, asthma, and chronic bronchitis. The poor workers are silently dying due to fugitive dust, he added.

"Is it possible for me to sit idle at home without work? I am earning Rs8 per 50kg grinding gypsum and Rs3 per bag for loading, about Rs10,000-12,000 per month to support my family," said another worker Arshad.

"it is not an issue for us that we are not provided with a safety kits, health facilities not even first aid, and we are forced to do it as we are poor," he added.

When contacted, EPA Deputy Director Naseem Shah said that EPA had recommended legal action against DG Gypsum plant under section-16 of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEP)-1997 (amended-2012).

To a question, he admitted all the 11 gypsum plants in district had been established without NOC with the connivance of corrupt officials and influential people.

When approached, Assistant Director Labour and Human Resource Department Shahid Hameed Leghari said that he was not aware of the position. He said he could not visit the site in the last one year. He also admitted that he don't have proper data of the workers of the gypsum plants.