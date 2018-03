ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday received Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Sheikh Dr Saleh bin Muhammad bin Talib at Prime Minister’s Office. The Imam-e-Kaaba was accompanied by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky and other Saudi dignitaries. Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Senator Professor Sajid Mir and senior officials were also present during the meeting.–INP