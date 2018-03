IESCO issues power suspension notice

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Monday issued power suspension notice for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, power supply would remain suspended from 10 am to 4 pm from Angori (Shahpur), Shahdra, DESTO, Tret, T&T and Golf City feeders, from 9 am to 3 pm from Sarkal, Rizwan Mills and Sarpak feeders, from 9 am to 2 pm from River Garden, Dharabi, Pindorian, Mehfooz Shaheed, Kirpa, G-8 Markaz, Khanna East, Scheme-2, Aziz Chowk, G-10/3, I-10/4, PHA, F-11/1, N.I.H, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Gharial, Blawara, Shahdra, Banni, FECHS (Sowan Garden), Gulistan Colony, City Centre, Jail Park-1, AOWHS-1, Tench Bhatta, Jhangi, Allama Iqbal, Jhangi, Capt Amir, Misrial Road, Dhamial-2, Sagri, Chok Pondori, KRL Colony, Old Kallar, Old Kalyam and Hamid Jhangi feeders.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm from Ellahi C/Mill, Rachna T/Mill, Mandra, Samote, Lakson T/Co, Hamed Jhangi, Kohinoor T/Mill and Kountrilla feeders, from 9 am to 5 pm from Parri and Nara feeders, from 12 pm to 5 pm from Mang City, Kanchari and Patan Shair Khan feeders, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm from Park View, AOWHS/DHA-1, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Morgah, Walayat Complex, Ex Layer Colony and Fauji Foundation feeders.–APP

Capital investment summit and expo begins today

ISLAMABAD: Capital Investment Summit and Expo 2018 will be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre from March 13 to March 15.

The event will provide an opportunity for government functionaries and business leaders to discuss key investment challenges as well as suggest road map to achieve potential economic growth, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Sartaj Aziz, deputy chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Zubair, governor Sindh, Anusha Rahan, state minister for IT and Telecom, Richard Morin, MD Pakistan Stock Exchange and CEOs of leading capital investment companies will be among the speakers.–APP