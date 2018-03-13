KARACHI - A three-day International Machinery Expo ITIF Asia 2018 will start at Karachi Expo Centre on Tuesday (today). More than 350 Chinese delegates including a high powered delegation of Chinese provincial ministers will attend this expo. It will feature over a 1000 local and foreign exhibitors, said a press release.The expo will also give a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign

entrepreneurs to interact with various segments of Pakistani consumers. As a result, the event will help boost Pakistan's economy.