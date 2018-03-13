ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Rashid Latif has said that Karachi Kings keen to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Karachi and they have been working really hard for it.

Talking to The Nation, Karachi Kings wicketkeeping coach Latif said: “Frankly speaking, none of the teams so far has idea of what to do after winning the toss. We lost back-to-back matches, which was quite hurting, but defeating well-balanced and high-flying Multan Sultans boosted our morale, but losing against Lahore Qalandars last night once again disturbed us. Anyhow, it is cricket and sometimes results don’t go in your favour.”

He said Karachi Kings is a well-balanced side and their focus is to grab first four positions, but Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators are giving us tough times. “The individual performances of our players are not as good as compared to other teams’ players, but we are doing well as a team. Our fielding and catching is world class and we will also soon get Eoin Morgan, whose inclusion will definitely help us flourish.”

When asked if Karachi Kings make it to the semifinals and then the grand final, whether international players would travel to Pakistan with the team, he said: “Off course, all the international players including Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram, Denley and Mills are all highly passionate and looking forward to play in Pakistan. Only Eoin Morgan is yet reluctant to travel to Pakistan. Our strategy is not to panic the players.”

He said in the beginning, Kings and Multan Sultans were on the top and other teams’ were showing mixed results, but after initial setbacks, all the teams gathered momentum and now they all are doing well. “Multan lost four and Karachi lost three matches. Our focus is to first qualify for the semifinals. It is a huge league and every team has to play too many matches. We are working on improving areas, which we are lacking and hopefully, things would be perfect in next matches.”

The semifinals and the final scheduled to be held in Lahore and Karachi. On this, Latif said: “I am sure it will be a huge festivity when semifinals and final will be held in Lahore and Karachi. I can feel the pain and agony of the millions of Karachiites, who were deprived of watching their favourite heroes playing in front of them.

But now Karachi is as safe as any other part of the world and it is ready to host the mega PSL-3 final and I can guarantee it will be jam-packed stadium.” The former cricketer said credit must be given where it belongs. “I can see the sheer hard work, devotion and passion of Najam Sethi, who is working so hard to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

“In few years, I can see the PSL would be one of the best leagues and entire PSL would be held in Pakistan. It is only a matter of time and things would be perfectly suitable to conduct all kinds of international matches and ICC mega events in Pakistan, which is best place on earth for pulling up massive crowds and the way Pakistanis give respect to sporting icons is no secret,” Latif concluded.