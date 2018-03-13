Dubai - After a dull start to the Pakistan Super League, where several low-scoring clashes robbed the fans of much entertainment, the league has suddenly produced several thrilling contests to give it a much-needed boost. On Sunday (March 11), in a game that had fans at the edge of their seats, Lahore Qalandar edged past Karachi Kings to win the Super Over thriller at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, it was the drama surrounding a controversial finish that made the headlines.

Set, 163 to win, Qalandars needed 16 in the final over to win the contest. Sohail Akhtar scored 12 runs on the first three balls. With three runs needed off the final delivery of the match, the game spiralled into controversy after Akthar was first out caught and then redeemed because it was a no ball. The confusion was around how many runs Qalandars needed to be avoided. Eventually, the umpires awarded the team one run as they deemed the batsmen had not completed a run when the catch was taken. The batsmen had crossed before the catch was taken and with an additional run from the no-ball, Qalandars ideally should have needed just one off the final delivery. However, the umpires clarified that since the no-ball wasn't given on the field, the run from the batsmen wouldn't be counted. Bizarrely, however, they allowed a change of strike and let Gulraiz Sadaf face the last ball instead of Akhtar. Sadaf could only manage a single off the ensuing free-hit before he was run out trying to go for the second.

Sunil Narine then went on to defend 11 in the Super Over to give Qalandars their second win after six consecutive losses.

Sameen Rana, the CEO of Qalandars, acknowledged there was plenty of confusion and no clarity on the rule either. "Whatever happened today, I'll be honest, we didn't know the law," he started. "What we thought was since the batsmen crossed and then there was a no-ball as well, we needed just one run on the final ball. The umpires told us that when they don't signal the no-ball on field, and it's given after a review, the run(s) on the ball aren't counted.

"Then again, the question was why was Sohail Akhtar asked to go to the other end. And why was Gulraiz Sadaf allowed to take the strike? So there's this confusion. We'll also check with the technical committee about it."

Brendon McCullum, the Qalandars captain, too seemed lost for words. "I still don't understand the rule," he said after the game.

Kumar Sangakkara, just like McCullum, couldn't help but look for answers.

"This is why a solution for calling of no balls (is) required. If the umpire had called the no ball the batsmen would have run. If it had been a dead ball, wasn't the wrong batsman on strike? Please correct me if I'm wrong. If it was a dead ball how were the batsmen allowed to cross and Gulraiz faced the last ball? Confused anyone?," he tweeted.

Rana stressed that a technical error would reflect poorly on the tournament. "As the popularity of PSL has increased, we have to be extremely careful that we don't commit a technical error. Human errors are fine but (if it is) a technical error, a lot of criticism to the league and to the umpiring as well."