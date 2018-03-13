KAMALIA-A man allegedly shot his wife dead over a domestic issue here the other day. According to Kamalia Saddr police, the accused identified as Arshad fired shots from a pistol at his wife Sajida Parveen over some domestic issue, killing her on the spot. The deceased was mother of two children. The police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the deceased's brother. The police were also conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.

Drug Inspector Syed Rizwan Haider Shah along with a health department team inspected various drug stores on the orders of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Najeeb here the other day.

The team checked Dr Mehmood Dental Clinic at Mandi Morr Kamalia, Saeed Medical Store at Mohallah Paghlanwala, Faizan Medical Store at Kachi Basti and Mujahid Medical Store at Grain Market. All the stores were being run without any legal documents and permits. The health department team sealed the drug stores and submitted legal challan notices. On the occasion, the drug inspector told the media that operation against such medical stores would continue unabated. "Nobody will be allowed to play with the precious lives of people," he stated.

A reckless driver was fined by Kamalia Traffic police. The driver identified as Nizam Deen was intercepted at Ravi Bridge by the police and was fined for driving a van recklessly.