ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday categorically denied that the young man behind scuffle with PTI MNA Hamidul Haq was prime minister’s son.

A scuffle broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Engineer Hamidul Haq and a man claimed to be prime minister’s son Abdullah Abbasi in the visitor’s gallery of the Senate amid sloganeering on the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as the new chairman Senate.

When the presiding officer Sardar Yaqoob Nasir was about to announce result of the election, the lawmakers and visitors were shocked to see that a young man was holding the neck of PTI MNA.

PTI MNA was also seen biting the hand of the young man. After that a scuffle was seen in the gallery that ended with the intervention of some of the senators and the secretariat staff. Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz also tried to calm down the PTI MNA.

However, journalists covering the chairman Senate election witnessed that the young man, who scuffled with the sitting lawmaker, was being escorted by the prime minister’s security staff soon after the brawl.

Later, while talking to media persons outside the parliament house, Haq said the sloganeering had started before the formal announcement of the successful candidate soon after it became clear that Sanjrani had won.

"Upon victory of Sanjrani, I started chanting victory slogans in support of PTI. At that time, two gentlemen grabbed me from behind and choked my throat," he alleged. I also bit hand of a young man, he said, adding that he had heard some reports that it was the prime minister’s son. The PTI lawmaker said he would file a complaint with the chairman Senate as well as speaker National Assembly to launch a probe into the matter. "How someone who is not a lawmaker came to visitor’s gallery accompanied by three guards," he questioned and asked for a probe.

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media outside the parliament denied that the young man was PM’s son. He said that PM’s son was present in the visitor’s gallery when the scuffle broke out. She further said that PM had apologised over the incident without going into details that who was guilty.