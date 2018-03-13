SAMBRIAL-The skeleton of person, who went missing and was alleged murdered 13 years ago, was found during digging of a building here on Monday.

The personal belongings of the person were also found along with the skeleton. Shah Hussain was resident of town Bhopalwala-Sambrial. During the digging, the local people found skull, bones, rings and fragrance bottle attributed to the missing person.

Shah Hussain's son Abid Shah recognised his rings and bottle of fragrance which he would keep with him all the time. His son alleged that he was murdered and his body was buried in this place. Sambrial Police collected the remnants and other belongings and send to forensic lab for DNA test.

CHILD MOLESTED

A five-year-old child was molested and thrown unconscious in the local fields on Monday.

According to Sambrial Police, Arslan Raza, son of Pervez Iqbal, resident of Jaithekay, was found unconscious in the fields. He said after coming into senses that he was sexually assaulted by Sameer of Nagrianwala. Police registered a case against the accused.