ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal component parties could not finalize the names of central office bearers of the alliance and the leadership would meet again today to sort out unresolved issues.

A huddle of the component parties’ heads was held at the residence of Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Ostensibly a decision for the office-bearers of the alliance was deferred keeping in view the elections of chairman and deputy chairman Senate but some insiders in the alliance told The Nation that the leaders of component parties were still not on the same page on a host of issues including the alliance’s head.

The steering committee formed to finalize the nitty-gritty of the alliance briefed the heads of component parties about registration of the alliance, the formation of the manifesto, the Supreme Council and appointment on the central offices of the alliance.

As some important issues relating to the alliance including the appointment of its head still needed clarity so the matter was deferred till Tuesday when the heads of component parties would meet again to take the issues.

The issues relating to the negotiations and formation of future political alliances also came under discussion and the huddle was briefed on contacts made over the past one-month with various political parties and groups across the country.

Besides the JUI-F, prominent among those who attended the meeting included Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq, Markazi Majlis-i-Ahle Hadis chief Prof Sajid Mir, Jamiat-i-Ulema-Pakistan-Noorani chief Sahibzada Anis Noorani, JI central leader Liaquat Baloch and others.