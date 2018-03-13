RAHIM YAR KHAN-A citizen alleged that a ruling party parliamentarian was patronizing the local land mafia who attempted to grab his costly property situated in front of New Bus Stand.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader said that his party would not allow land mafia or the PML-N leaders to grab the valuable commercial property of any citizen

PTI Southern Punjab Vice President Rana Raheel Ahmed along with retired engineer Bashir Ahmed alleged that under the patronage of PML-N MNA Mian Imtiaz Ahmed, armed with latest weapons, Irfan, Shabir and Jamal Khan tried to grab Bashir's 75-marla commercial plot in front of New Bus Stand after heavy areal firing on March 3, 2018. However, with the intervention of police they escaped from the scene, he said.

He said that DPO Zeeshan Asghar after getting the CCTV footage registered a case against the accused but they could not be arrested due to influence yet. Besides, Municipal Committee Chairman Ijaz Aamir has distributed the state land of billions to his blue eyed persons, he said.

Bashir Ahmed said that the revenue department and on the spot situation showed his possession on the plot for the last 60 years. He said when he took the matter to the to resolve it, the latter forced him to pay Rs10 million to his persons to settle the matter.

When contacted, the MNA said that Bashir and his opponent came to him for the solution to the plot however both the parties did not agreed on his suggestion. Later, he separated him from the matter. He said that now he did not know about the current situation. Mian Ijaz Aamir's cell phone was found switched off.