KARACHI - Joharabad police claimed to have busted a gang of motorbike lifters recovered eight motorbikes. Police said that police conducted raids in Sohrab Goth and Bilal Colony areas while arrested two accused persons including Gulistan and Imran Aziz. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and eight motorbikes from their possession. The motorbikes recovered from the possession of accused persons have had stolen and snatched from different areas of the metropolis.

Separately, Soldier Bazaar police arrested three teenagers for their alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor girl. Police officials said that the suspects arrested were identified as Sheharyar, Ibad and Kashif, aged between 13 years to 14 years. The victim and the suspects were the residents of the Gull Rana Society in Soldier Bazaar and were neighbourer of each other. Police officials said that they reacted on the information provided by the nine-year-old girl’s father and took all the three youths in custody from the spot.

Police officials while quoting the initial investigation said that the victim was playing outside the home when the suspects took a girl into an empty house in the street forcibly and attempted to subject her to a rape, however, the victim’s friend immediately informed the victim’s father about the incident. Police officials said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway. Furthermore, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 143 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possessions.

Police claimed that the accused persons arrested were in 78 raids, operations and two encounters. Accused persons arrested were including anti terrorist act, murders, bandits, illegal arms and other sort of criminal activities. Police also claimed to have recovered 23 pistols, one shotgun, two hand grenades and huge quantity of narcotics.