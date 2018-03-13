MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman has been made emeritus professor. "The University Senate approved the appointment of Prof Dr Habibur Rehman (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) as Professor Emeritus on account of his academic achievements and contribution to the development of higher education sector in the AJK," sources said.

The university Senate in its 10th meeting conferred the status of an Emeritus Professor on Dr Habibur Rehman.

The vice chancellor thanked the honorable president of AJK and other members of the Senate for reposing trust in him.