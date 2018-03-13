LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from harassing and ridiculing PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan during investigation into his housing project Vision Developers.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najfi also directed the petitioner to cooperate with the anti-corruption watchdog.

Aleem Khan through his counsel submitted that the NAB authorities investigated the matter thrice but could not find anything against the law and closed the inquiries. He said that a three-time closed inquiry could not be opened again. The counsel said the inquiry was being held despite the restraining orders of the court. The NAB authorities had been harassing him, Khan said.

The NAB counsel told the bench that Aleem could not appear before the bureau when he was issued summons for investigation. He said he never appeared before the investigation officers and therefore his petition should be dismissed.

After hearing both sides, the bench barred the NAB authorities from harassing Aleem Khan and also directed the petitioner to cooperate with the bureau investigators.